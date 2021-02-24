Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.36 Million Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Enel Américas worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 2,006,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 455.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

