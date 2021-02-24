Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,228 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Weibo worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after purchasing an additional 148,423 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA increased their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities decreased their price objective on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

WB stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

