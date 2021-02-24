Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $7,895,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

