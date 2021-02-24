Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.92 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.