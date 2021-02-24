Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 74,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,514,000.

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

