Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,248 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $838,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 748,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 203,926 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.