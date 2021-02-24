Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 36,770 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.73% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,559,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,413,872 shares in the company, valued at $91,917,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 173,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $966,238.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,489,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,013,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,394. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

