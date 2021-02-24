Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 94,490 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Niu Technologies worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIU opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

