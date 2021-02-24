Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of STAG Industrial worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

