Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,753 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of BlackBerry worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

BB stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

