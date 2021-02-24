Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,479 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of EGP opened at $140.87 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.07.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

