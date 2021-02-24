Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 39,792 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of STAG Industrial worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $42,574,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.