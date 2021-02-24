Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 608,552 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 608,552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 94,572 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 535,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,682.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 971,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 54.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.