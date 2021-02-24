Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,111 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.