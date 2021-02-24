Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,612 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

