Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 401,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Burning Rock Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,065 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth about $502,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNR stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $39.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

