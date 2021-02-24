Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Hutchison China MediTech worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 770,058 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 399,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,134,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 66,476 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $37.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.