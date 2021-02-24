Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609,985 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,004,000 after buying an additional 765,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 486,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 256,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $2,565,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

