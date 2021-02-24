Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 250,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 191,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of PFXF opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.