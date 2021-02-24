Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.