Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Total by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Total by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Total by 5.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Total by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Total by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Total stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total Se has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

