Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Declares $0.06 Final Dividend

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0552 per share on Sunday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Summerset Group Company Profile
