Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

INN stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,455. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

