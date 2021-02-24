Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.85

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 1226475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

