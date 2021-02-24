Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NYSE:SUM traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.