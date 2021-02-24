Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.71

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.42. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 222,676 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

In other news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 13,713 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $60,885.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $5,478,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.