Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.95

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$63.95 and last traded at C$63.68, with a volume of 1706154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.85.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total transaction of C$845,849.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,115,010. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,491 shares of company stock worth $3,272,473.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.