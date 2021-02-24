Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.22

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.22 and traded as high as C$63.58. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) shares last traded at C$62.59, with a volume of 6,160,238 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total value of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67. Insiders sold a total of 56,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,473 over the last 90 days.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

