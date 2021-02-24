Sun Life Financial (SLF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF):

2/12/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $68.50 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/21/2021 – Sun Life Financial was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Sun Life Financial was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/14/2021 – Sun Life Financial was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed its industry in the past six months. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up and integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, the company is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives will drive earnings, return on equity and shareholders value. However, increased expenses due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Also, high hedging costs exert pressure on the company's earnings and lower return on assets pose risk.”

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 114,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.