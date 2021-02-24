SUN Price Tops $14.09 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One SUN token can currently be purchased for about $14.09 or 0.00027931 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $67.08 million and approximately $249.16 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUN has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.10 or 0.00519680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00069169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00082807 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.07 or 0.00489865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073657 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,761,798 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.