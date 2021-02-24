Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Up 15.1%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares shot up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.45. 409,121,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 713,283,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
