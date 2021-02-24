Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Up 15.1%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares shot up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.45. 409,121,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 713,283,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.