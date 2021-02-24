Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSS. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

