Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading Up 24.3%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was up 24.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 70,085,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,520% from the average daily volume of 4,326,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,887 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

