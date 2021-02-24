Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.06. Approximately 3,261,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,270,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,571,107 shares of company stock valued at $296,379,906.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

