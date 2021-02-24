Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.74

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and traded as high as $26.90. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 854 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

