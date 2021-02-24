Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) (LON:SRES) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) (LON:SRES) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 22,291,844 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

Sunrise Resources plc (SRES.L) Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

