Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Up 26.8%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares rose 26.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 14,120,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,777,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $350.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.