Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.33

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.38.

In other Super Retail Group news, insider Anthony Heraghty 190,583 shares of Super Retail Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th.

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

