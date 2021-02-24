SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Up 8.7%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 2,720,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,725,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

