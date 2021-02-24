SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Day

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded flat against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $135.92 million and $38.88 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00241346 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00038820 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001122 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.