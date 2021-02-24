Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.31

Shares of Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 105829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.58.

About Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom, digital window, envirosafe, extended, integrated, high efficiency, and stock envelopes; packaging solutions, including corrugate, e-commerce packaging, and folding carton; and pressure sensitive labels, booklets, and other inserts for food, pharma, and cosmetic industries.

