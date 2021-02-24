Susan R. Salka Sells 2,726 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AMN traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $76.15. 212,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,722. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.