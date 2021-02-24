Susan R. Salka Sells 2,726 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE AMN traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $76.15. 212,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,722. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
