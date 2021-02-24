sUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $143.25 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $143.25 million and $20.63 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00738141 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060442 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

