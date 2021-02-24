SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Cap Hits $1.80 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $582.95 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $14.17 or 0.00029077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00731937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00038947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00060023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 197,133,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

