suterusu (SUTER) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.56 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One suterusu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, suterusu has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and $4.56 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.69 or 0.00722678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003689 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,777,280,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

