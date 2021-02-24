Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 445,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 524,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.66 million, a PE ratio of -255.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $53,531.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,778.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $155,760 in the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after acquiring an additional 670,366 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 410,495 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $21,741,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.