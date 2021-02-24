SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $421.93.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $522.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

