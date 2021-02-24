SVB Financial Group’s (SIVB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.60.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $522.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.