SVB Leerink Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $78.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Shares of ATRC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. 61,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,994. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AtriCure by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

