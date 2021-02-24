SVB Leerink Increases Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $33.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,486 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,491,000 after buying an additional 184,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 242,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

